Hundreds of motorists aged 74 and over face the prospect of being left without a license due to an absence of specific guidelines in the updated traffic code passed last March.



Instructors say the legislation fails to clarify what kind of driving test these motorists must take to renew their license and whether it should be carried out in their own vehicle or the instructor’s, which is equipped with an extra set of pedals allowing them to control the car.



Under the legislation, drivers need to take a road test at the age of 74 and at regular intervals after that.



In the months since March, these motorists had been granted three-month extensions to their licenses, a process that has now expired.