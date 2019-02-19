UK ambassador hails FM's clarification on Britons' rights after Brexit

British Ambassador to Athens Kate Smith on Tuesday hailed a letter sent earlier in the day by Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos to his UK counterpart, Jeremy Hunt, vowing to safeguard the rights of Britons living in Greece after Brexit.

“Delighted that the Greek Government has confirmed that in the event of no deal the rights of UK nationals already living in Greece will be fully recognized and guaranteed, in line with the reciprocity offered by the UK to EU citizens,” Smith said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday.

In the letter, Katrougalos described the UK nationals currently living in Greece as “an important bridge of friendship between our two countries,” stressing that they are always “welcome.”

“Their rights will be fully recognized and safeguarded,” the letter said, adding that fast-track legislation is in the works to ensure that UK citizens residing in Greece “can remain in the country and continue to live, study and work here, as well as to enjoy social security and healthcare benefits” in the event that Britain leaves the European Union on March 29.

Katrougalos added that legislation is also been drafted for UK citizens who settle in Greece after Brexit.