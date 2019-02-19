Athens to be left without taxis for four hours on February 26

The union of Attica taxi owners, SATA, on Tuesday announced a four-hour work stoppage for the afternoon of Tuesday, February 26.

Taxi owners will be withdrawing their vehicles from service from 2-6 p.m. in order to attend a general assembly at downtown Karaiskaki Square ahead of elections for a new union leadership in April.

The decision means that Athens will be largely left without taxis between those hours, except in the event of drivers who do not belong to the union continuing service as usual.