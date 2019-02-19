‘The Bench’ | Athens | February 21

The Danish Institute and Embassy are inaugurating their annual film screening program on Thursday, February 21, with a showing of “The Bench,” directed by Per Fly. This is the first part of Fly’s trilogy describing the strata of modern Danish society. “The Bench,” which offers a glimpse into life among the lower class, was released in 2000 and won several awards. Internationally acclaimed actor Jesper Christensen plays the leading role. The film will be introduced, in Greek, by film historian Ioanna Athanasatou. The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



Danish Institute, 14 Herefondos, Plaka, tel 210.324.44644