ATHEX: Benchmark slips into red at end of trade

Last-minute profit taking during Tuesday’s closing auctions at the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) inflicted minor losses on the benchmark after wiping out all of its earlier gains. However, the blue chip and banks indexes remained in positive territory, primarily thanks to Piraeus Bank’s gains on the day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 666.96 points, shedding 0.07 percent from Monday’s 667.46 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.47 percent to 1,759.39 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.48 percent.

The banks index improved 0.54 percent, with Piraeus climbing 3.58 percent, National growing 1.38 percent and Alpha grabbing 0.45 percent. Eurobank slipped 0.54 percent. Mid-cap Attica Bank – in the eye of Tuesday’s clash between Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis – underperformed, falling 2.52 percent.

Coca-Cola HBC increased 3.25 percent, as Fourlis shrank 2.87 percent and Jumbo lost 2.67 percent.

In total 36 stocks registered gains, 54 sustained losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover came to 36 million euros, down from Monday’s 44 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 0.72 percent to close at 60.68 points.