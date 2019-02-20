NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Self-styled anarchists barge into Athens court, 14 detained

TAGS: Protest

Police detained 14 suspects on Wednesday after a group of about 30 self-styled anarchists barged into the Athens Court of Appeals, reports say.

According to the same reports, the protesters stormed the building and reached the seventh floor before scattering fliers.

The protest was reportedly staged in solidarity with Spyros Christodoulou, a jailed robber with suspected ties to urban guerrilla groups, who is on hunger strike for over a month.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 