Self-styled anarchists barge into Athens court, 14 detained

Police detained 14 suspects on Wednesday after a group of about 30 self-styled anarchists barged into the Athens Court of Appeals, reports say.

According to the same reports, the protesters stormed the building and reached the seventh floor before scattering fliers.

The protest was reportedly staged in solidarity with Spyros Christodoulou, a jailed robber with suspected ties to urban guerrilla groups, who is on hunger strike for over a month.