Traffic disruptions on ISAP on Thursday, tram from Sunday

Athens tram services on the section of the line between Batis and the Peace and Friendship Stadium will be suspended from Sunday through next Wednesday for maintenance work.



Meanwhile, workers on the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway, or ISAP, are set to walk off the job from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The three-hour work stoppage is being held in protest at a shortage of electronic ticket vending machines, which results in commuters often having to wait in long queues to purchase their tickets and employees having to deal with disgruntled passengers.