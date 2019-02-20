Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Turkey's western coast; felt in Lesvos

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck near the town of Canakkale on the Western coast of Turkey on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.



It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. The quake struck some 20kms (about 12 miles) south of Canakkale, the USGS said.



The tremor was widely felt on the Greek island of Lesvos, according to Greek media reports. Lesvos is located about 6 klm from the coast of Turkey.

