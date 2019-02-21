Tomatoes thrive in Thessaly, with some help from Wagner

A group of farmers from the village of Ilia, near Karditsa, central Greece, who have managed to get their organic tomatoes onto the shelves of sought-after stores in Europe and the US, attribute the thriving of their produce to a musical diet including the German composer Richard Wagner. The success of the farmers – two cousins and a handful of elderly villagers – in tackling the world market is the focus of a new film, ‘When Tomatoes met Wagner,’ directed by Marianna Economou, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 12.