Trump congratulates Tsipras, Zaev on ratifying Prespes accord

US President Donald Trump congratulated Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for the ratification of the Prespes accord by the Greek Parliament that resolved the long-running name dispute with North Macedonia, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported on Wednesday.



In a letter sent to the Greek premier, Trump hailed the agreement as “historic” and a testament to the Greek premier's “courageous leadership.”



He said Greece is a pilar of stability in a complex region and expressed his hope that the deal will inspire other countries to resolve their bilateral disputes.



He also described the country as an important ally and partner of the United States and that he looks forward to continuing cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.



In a similarly worded letter, the US president congratulated North Macedonian Premier Zoran Zaev for “the most historic achievement in the Balkans since the Dayton Accords.”