Two arrested for blast fishing in central Greece

Two people were arrested for illegal possession and transport of explosives in the town of Malesina in central Greece on Wednesday night as they prepared to go fishing with dynamite.

The arrests came after officials at Halkida’s port authority received a tip.



The suspects, aged 31 and 24, were detained as they unloaded a dinghy from a trailer pulled by a car with no license plates.



Searching the car, port officials discovered and seized two packages of dynamite weighting a total of two kilos, three detonators with a ready-to-use wick.



Halkida’s port authority is handling the preliminary inquiry.