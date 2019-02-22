A statue yearning to move

The Pentacycle sculpture by acclaimed artist George Zongolopoulos, who died in 2004, has been standing motionless, apart from a few occasions, ever since it was installed in Omonia Square, central Athens in 2001. The purpose of the hydro-kinetic sculpture was to give viewers the perception of constant movement with the help of water. It rarely functioned as intended and in 2008 the water supply was cut off by local authorities due to the slippery conditions it created in the square and on the adjacent road surface. Authorities are now discussing its relocation to another part of the capital. [A. Moretis]