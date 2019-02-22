Anarchists claim responsibility for damages to Thessaloniki post office branch

A group called Anarchists claimed responsibility for the attack against an ELTA post office branch located inside the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on February 15.



The group said the attack was done to express solidarity with Spyros Christodoulou, a jailed robber who has been on a hunger strike for more than a month.



“Our solidarity is a given to anyone who resists and maintains a dignified attitude both inside and outside of prison,” they said in a post published on an anti-establishment website.



The attackers barged into the ELTA branch a few hours after it had been opened on February 15, damaged several glass panes and desks and fled.