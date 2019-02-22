Three people held up in their house in eastern Attica

Three armed men forced their way into a home in Spata, eastern Attica, on Thursday night and held up a senior couple and their housekeeper, police said Friday.

The robbers, who had their faces covered, rang the house’s door bell at around 21.30 p.m. and when the door opened, they barged in and pointed a gun against the three people who live in the property.

They stole an unspecified amount of cash and a cell phone and fled.



Police has opened an investigation.