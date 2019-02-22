WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Nicola Conte | Athens | February 25

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) presents Italian jazz pioneer Nicola Conte, who will perform selections from his latest album, “Let Your Light Shine On,” as well as selected work dating back to his breakout days in the early 1990s with the Fez collective and his debut album in 2000, “Bossa Per Due.” The genre-mixing artist's show on Monday, February 25, starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 10 euros. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketservices.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,
tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org

