Police launch manhunt for Spata burglars

Police on Friday were seeking three armed men who forced their way into a house in Spata, eastern Attica, on Thursday night and threatened an elderly couple and their housekeeper.



The robbers, who had their faces covered, rang the doorbell at around 9.30 p.m. and when the door was opened, barged in and threatened the three victims at gunpoint.



They made off with an unspecified amount of cash and a cell phone and fled without inflicting any injuries.