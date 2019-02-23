We may agree with the Education Ministry’s decision to scrap Ancient Greek and math from the compulsory curriculum for high school seniors at Greek schools. We may agree or disagree with the decision to keep physical education and religion classes on the roster.

But what can we possibly think about the fact that the ministry is planning religion classes without having the necessary manuals?

It’s like the saying in Latin, another language that won’t be included in the final year exams anymore: “Gladiator in arena consilium capit,” or: “The gladiator forms his plan in the arena.” In this case, the arena is political.