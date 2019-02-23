NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man confesses to killing mother in Menidi

Crime

A 49-year-old man has allegedly confessed to killing his 81-year-old mother in her home in the district of Menidi, eastern Attica, on Friday night.

The suspect walked into a police station in Nea Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday and reportedly told officers he smothered her with a pillow.

Police officers and a coroner were sent to the woman’s home, where they found her body.

The suspect reportedly has mental health problems.

