Man confesses to killing mother in Menidi

A 49-year-old man has allegedly confessed to killing his 81-year-old mother in her home in the district of Menidi, eastern Attica, on Friday night.



The suspect walked into a police station in Nea Philadelphia shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday and reportedly told officers he smothered her with a pillow.



Police officers and a coroner were sent to the woman’s home, where they found her body.



The suspect reportedly has mental health problems.