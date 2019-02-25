Kammenos hits out at Kotzias, defends stance on Prespes deal

Former defense minister Panos Kammenos has said that he will submit evidence to judicial officials in the coming days that allegedly incriminate former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias.

In comments to ANT1 television channel, Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Kammenos, who quit the government last month, citing his opposition to the Macedonia name deal, responded to a BBC report referring to a "Macedonian minority" in Greece.

Kammenos said he had done all he could to avert the so-called Prespes deal, lobbying against it during his last visit to the US, and claimed there were people in leftist SYRIZA who wanted to use the Macedonia name issue to get their own back for the lost civil war after World War Two.

ANEL's cooperation with SYRIZA over the past four years was a "conscious choice" to get the country out of international bailout status and bring stability, he said.



