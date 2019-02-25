NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Officers' weapons stolen from Pangrati home

TAGS: Crime

Unknown individuals burgled the home of two police officers in Pangrati, central Athens, at the weekend and made off with two guns, magazines and cartridges, reports said on Monday.

According to police sources cited by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the burglers broke into the officers’ home while they were absent and also stole a small amount of money.

