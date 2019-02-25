Banksy | Athens | February 27 - March 26

Anonymous-yet-celebrated UK-based street artist and activist Banksy is the subject of an exhibition organized by the City of Athens at the Technopolis cultural center, running from February 27 to March 26. The event will include a display of some of the artist's most emblematic works, social commentaries gracing walls from Greece and the Middle East to the American South that established Banksy as one of the most poignant voices of the 21st century and inspired an entire generation of artists. Proceeds from the 15-euro admission fee will go to Amnesty International. Tickets can be reserved in advance at www.viva.gr or tel 11876. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 1.30 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 216.800.4868