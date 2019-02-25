US Embassy to host event on disinformation

Next Monday the US Embassy in Athens, together with the US Mission to the European Union, the Atlantic Council, and diaNEOsis, will launch #DisinfoWeek Europe, a week-long series of strategic dialogues focused on the global challenge of disinformation, with a public event in Athens.



Additional events will take place in Madrid and Brussels on March 5-8. #DisinfoWeek Europe in Athens on March 4 will feature keynote addresses from US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, diaNEOsis research director Kyriakos Pierrakakis, founder and CEO of FightHoax Valentinos Tzekas, and Atlantic Council executive vice president Damon Wilson.



The event at Cotsen Hall at the American School of Classical Studies will include a panel discussion titled “Disinformation: Actors Tools, and Solutions,” with Daniel Fried, a distinguished fellow in the Atlantic Council’s Future Europe Initiative and Eurasia Center, diaNEOsis content director Thodoris Georgakopoulos, Oxford Internet Institute researcher Samantha Bradshaw, and Kathimerini reporter Marianna Kakaounaki.