Cyprus leaders agree to connect mobile phone networks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have reached an arrangement that will eventually allow the interoperability of mobile phones throughout the island.



“The two leaders decided to implement the confidence building measure regarding mobile phone interoperability through separate agreements of the operators on both sides with a hub based in Europe, in order to facilitate greater interaction between the two communities,” the UN said in a statement.



According to the same statement, the two leaders “had a constructive exchange of views in a cordial atmosphere.”



It was also announced that the Turkish Cypriot side will return a number of religious icons and that the Cypriot government will hand over audiovisual recordings of Turkish Cypriot artists from the archives of state broadcaster CyBC.



Confidence building measures also included the continuation of demining efforts. The two leaders agreed to clear nine suspected hazardous areas on both sides of the island. [Kathimerini Cyprus]