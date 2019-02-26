Former conservative MP convicted of paying minors for sex

Former New Democracy lawmaker Nikos Georgiadis received a 28-month suspended prison sentence on Tuesday and was fined 20,000 euros after being found guilty by an Athens court of repeatedly paying minors for sex.



The three-member court voted two-to-one in favor of his conviction with no mitigating circumstances.



According to the indictment, Georgiadis paid minors aged 15 and above for sex during trips to Moldavia.



The prime minister’s office said in a statement that members of ND had supported Georgiadis throughout the trial and that apart from being a conservative lawmaker, he was also a close aide to party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.