Application by convicted N17 hitman for seventh furlough rejected

A council of judges in Volos, central Greece, on Wednesday turned down a request by convicted November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas for a seventh furlough in just over a year.



Koufodinas, who was handed 11 life sentences for his role in N17 in 2003, had applied for a four-day furlough starting on February 28, less than a month after enjoying a six-day leave.



His application was temporarily suspended last week after a prosecutor disagreed with a prison parole board’s recommendation to grant the request. The prosecutor noted that Koufodinas remains unrepentant about the slayings.



The himtan was transferred from the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison to an agricultural jail in central Greece last summer.



His successive furloughs have prompted angry responses from the United States and Turkey which, among others, mourned victims during N17’s 27 years of activity.