Moralis the Teacher | Athens | To May 5

“Yiannis Moralis: Master Teacher,” on display at the Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, sheds light on the celebrated Greek artist's capacity as a teacher and on the profound influence he had not just on hundreds of artists who passed through his classroom at the Athens School of Fine Arts from 1947 until 1983, but on the Greek art scene as a whole. The show brings together work by some of his most prominent students that display that influence. Admission costs 7 euros and opening hours are Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benaki Museum of Greek Culture, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias,

Kolonaki, tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr