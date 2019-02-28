NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man held up in his car in northern Athens

TAGS: Crime

Three assailants robbed a company employee at gunpoint in the northern suburb of Marousi on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Police sources cited by the news agency said the perpetrators had placed a rubbish bin in the middle of Dionysou street to force the man to stop the car he was driving.

The 45-year-old victim reportedly told officers the robbers then grabbed a bag he was carrying with a large amount of cash and fled.

Police is searching for the perpetrators. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 