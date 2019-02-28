Man held up in his car in northern Athens

Three assailants robbed a company employee at gunpoint in the northern suburb of Marousi on Thursday, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Police sources cited by the news agency said the perpetrators had placed a rubbish bin in the middle of Dionysou street to force the man to stop the car he was driving.



The 45-year-old victim reportedly told officers the robbers then grabbed a bag he was carrying with a large amount of cash and fled.



Police is searching for the perpetrators.