Elderly man dead in Thessaloniki crash

An 83-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed with a bus in western Thessaloniki on Thursday.



The incident happened just before 10 a.m. this morning at the corners of Amarandon and Filota streets.



Rescuers who arrived at the scene of the accident in the district of Stavroupoli pulled out the dead driver from his car.



Authorities are examining whether the elderly man suffered a heart attack before the crash.



Traffic police said no injuries were reported among bus passengers.