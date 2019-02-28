Mitsotakis: Russia can depend on Greece as a reliable partner

Russia can depend on Greece as a reliable partner, conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, adding that a New Democracy government would work toward strengthening bilateral ties between Athens and Moscow.



Speaking after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow Thursday, Mitsotakis stressed that “Greece is an inalienable part of the western security and value system.”



“This, however, does not mean that it cannot improve bilateral relations with Russia,” he added.



Earlier on Thursday, Mitsotakis also met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin.