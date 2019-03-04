Greece-Brazil Musical Bridges | Athens | March 4

In cooperation with the Brazilian Embassy, the Athens Concert Hall presents “From the Sun of Brazil to the Sun of Greece,” featuring guitar soloist Nikos Zarkos in an exploration of the “classical” side of Brazilian music through works by Heitor Villa-Lobos, Egberto Gismonti and Paulo Bellinati, among others, as well as choro songs by the Greek ensemble De Sol a Sol (Lefteris Chavoutsas on guitar, Paris Perysinakis on mandolin, Petros Varthakouris on double bass, Ericsson Lapa on pandeiro and Vassilis Giaslakiotis on surdo). The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr