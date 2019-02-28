Yield on 26-week T-bills declines
Greece raised 1.14 billion euros in a 26-week treasury bills auction on Wednesday, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.
The treasury bills were sold at a yield of 0.72 percent, down from 0.75 percent in the previous similar auction conducted on January 30 this year, according to a PDMA press release.
[Xinhua]