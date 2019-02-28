SYRIZA trailing ND by 11 points, Pulse poll shows

SYRIZA is trailing New Democracy by 11 percentage points, according to a new survey carried out by Pulse for Skai, with 32.5 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the conservative opposition compared to 21.5 percent for the incumbent leftists.

The survey showed that neo-Nazi Golden Dawn would garner 8 percent, followed by the centrist Movement for Change with 7 percent and the Communist Party (KKE) with 6 percent.

Former junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) and the pro-business To Potami would muster just 1 percent each, and the Union of Centrists 2 percent, while the nationalist Greek Solution would come closer to the 3 percent threshold for entering Parliament, garnering 2.5 percent.