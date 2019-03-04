Has Greece made a clean exit from the bailout program, or not? Is the country done with the so-called memorandum, or is the austerity program agreed with our international lenders continuing by other means?

Such questions are irrelevant when the country has not been able to carve out forestry maps; when it claims, without reason, to be a top destination for investors; when it needs a second enhanced surveillance report as a reminder that it has not implemented measures voted in Parliament years ago to crack down on fuel smuggling. With such failures, what is the point of discussing whether Greece has really achieved a clean exit?

The painful truth is that Greece has not entered a new chapter. The memorandums may have expired, but many of the country’s pre-bailout failures are still very much alive.