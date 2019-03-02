US Senator: Does Turkey Want to Quit NATO?
A US Senator has called on President Trump to cancel the sale of F-35 fighter planes to Turkey if the latter insists on buying the S-400 anti-aircraft system from Russia and questioned the country’s commitment to remaining in NATO.
Democrat Chris Van Hollen, the junior Senator from Maryland, tweeted his demand on Saturday, a day after Turkey rejected a US offer to be given the Patriot anti-aircraft system on favorable terms if it abandoned plans to purchase the S-400:
Trump needs to make it crystal clear: If Turkey purchases the Russian S-400 system from Putin, it will not receive the F-35. Period. Turkey must not be allowed to compromise the safety of our pilots and the security of NATO. Do they want to quit NATO? https://t.co/pp0DuSFTG8— Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) March 2, 2019