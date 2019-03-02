NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US Senator: Does Turkey Want to Quit NATO?

TAGS: US, Turkey, Politics

A US Senator has called on President Trump to cancel the sale of F-35 fighter planes to Turkey if the latter insists on buying the S-400 anti-aircraft system from Russia and questioned the country’s commitment to remaining in NATO.

Democrat Chris Van Hollen, the junior Senator from Maryland, tweeted his demand on Saturday, a day after Turkey rejected a US offer to be given the Patriot anti-aircraft system on favorable terms if it abandoned plans to purchase the S-400:

 

 

