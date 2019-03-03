A barrage of violent incidents in Athens and Thessaloniki overnight

Several violent incidents, including two attacks against police forces and two sports-related clashes, took place overnight in Athens and Thessaloniki.

In Athens, about 40 masked individuals, dressed as revellers, attacked a police precinct in the neighborhood of Koukaki, throwing at least four firebombs. The precinct's entrance was damaged, as were two patrol cars parked outside and an adjacent baker.

Police have detained ten individuals over the incident

In Thessaloniki, about 50 people attacked police officers guarding the Turkish consulate at about 2.40 a.m. Sunday, throwing firebombs and rocks. Police responded with tear gas and stun grenades and gave chase, but the assailants run into the grounds of Aristotle University, which, like university campuses across the country, are off-limits to police.

Firefighters extinguished a couple of small fires ignited by the firebombs.

The two sports-related incidents took place Saturday evening.

In the Athens southwestern suburb of Nikea, fans of local soccer club Ionikos clashed with those of rival club Proodeftiki, with rocks, clubs and flares. A car was burned down and two more were seriously damaged. Police have detained 16 individuals.

In Piraeus, about 30 individuals dressed in black, wearing helmets and swinging clubs entered an arena where a women's water polo match, between Olympiakos and Glyfada, was taking place. Two people were injured and there was some damage to the premises. The game was abandoned.