Kyriakopoulou wins bronze in pole vault at European indoors

Nikol Kyriakopoulou won a bronze medal in the women's pole vault at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow Sunday, bringing Greece's final medal tally to four (1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze).

Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won the event with a leap of 4.85 meters, but she competed as one of “Authorized Neutral Athletes” since Russia is officially banned.

Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw came second with 4.75 meters and Kyriakopoulou cleared 4.65 meters in her second try, while failing three times to clear 4.75 meters.

Katerina Stefanidi, the reigning Olympic, World Outdoor and European Outdoor champion, failed to defend her European Indoor title, sharing fourth place with Switzerland's Angelica Moser. Stefanidi started at 4.65 meters, higher than her fellow competitors, and cleared the height on her third try, then failing three times at 4.75 meters.

In the men's 60 meters hurdles, veteran Kostas Douvalidis finished fifth in a season's best 7.65 seconds in a very competitive final, where the winner, Cyprus' Milan Trajkovic, clocked 7.60. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th place finishers came in at 7.61, 7.63 and 7.64 seconds, respectively, not to mention two more who finished in 7.68 seconds.