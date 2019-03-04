Greek athletes shine in Glasgow

Greece collected four medals at last weekend’s European Indoor Track and Field Championships in Glasgow, including a gold medal by long jumper Miltos Tentoglou (top left). His 8.38-meter jump in the final was the best in the world this year. Costas Baniotis (top right) had to wait till the age of 32 years for his first European medal, bagging silver in the high jump, while Voula Papachristou (bottom left) also finished second in the long jump. Nicole Kyriakopoulou (bottom left) came third in the pole vault.