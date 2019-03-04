Greece is now firmly at the focus of international entities investing in nonperforming loans, despite the uncertainties within those funds on the future returns of such investments and their reservations about the country’s administrative environment.

According to a survey conducted by London-based multinational law firm Ashurst, almost half of the investors (46 percent) said it is possible they will invest in NPLs in Greece in the next couple of years. The country ranks second in investor preferences, behind Italy, in which 51 percent of survey respondents said they intend to invest.

Greece is also second in the share of investors who have already invested in Greece in the last two years – 39 percent against Italy’s 43 percent.

Commenting on the strong interest in this country’s NPLs, Ashurst partner Olga Galazoula said: “Given that the Greek market is in its shaping stage, it is remarkable that 39 percent of investors say they have already invested in Greece [...] and appetite remains strong, as in 2018 the first two major transactions of secured NPLs were conducted successfully, and the Greek legal and regulatory framework seems to be entering the new world of NPLs.”

