ATHEX: Sellers send stock index back below 700 points

The bond issue clearly stole the limelight away from the local bourse on Tuesday, with investors focusing on the course of the 10-year note instead of buying Greek stocks, and sellers sending the benchmark back below 700 points.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 698.83 points, shedding 0.76 percent from Monday’s 704.21 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.62 percent to 1,821.43 points.

The banks index slipped 0.95 percent, with Piraeus rising 3.33 percent, National edging up 0.07 percent, Alpha slipping 0.25 percent and Eurobank down 3.85 percent. ADMIE Holdings fell 3.08 percent and Grivalia Properties gave up 2.71 percent, while Terna Energy earned 1.09 percent.

In total 31 stocks registered gains, 59 sustained losses and 29 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41 million euros, down from Monday’s 44.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index decreased 1.39 percent to 63.16 points.