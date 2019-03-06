Moscow monitoring developments after arrest of Russian businessman

Moscow is said to be following developments following the arrest of Yevgeny Kalinin, described in media reports as a 52-year-old energy expert from Russia, at Athens International Airport on Thursday at the request of Ukrainian authorities.



According to reports, the Russian, who was detained while on a business trip, is being held at the capital's high-security Korydallos jail until Athens receives Ukraine’s official extradition request.



The Russian’s lawyer, Yannis Rahiotis, has described the arrest over alleged tax evasion before 2014 as “unjustified and illegal,” while claiming that the case is politically-motivated.



Speaking to Kathimerini on condition of anonymity, a Russian Embassy official said that “all necessary actions have been taken so that Kalinin’s legal rights will be respected.”