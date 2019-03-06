WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Leonidas Kavakos | Mini-Tour | March 8 & 13-15

TAGS: Music

Acclaimed Greek conductor and violinist Leonidas Kavakos is lending his significant talents to his erstwhile ensemble, the Athens State Orchestra, for a mini-tour of Greece. The tour starts at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, March 8, with a program comprising Mozart's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No 3 and Brahms' First Symphony. The next stop is Ioannina's Municipal Theater, then Veria's Municipal Cultural Center and, lastly, Trikala's Cultural Center, on March 13, 14 and 15 respectively. For more about the last three appearances, visit the orchestra's website at www.koa.gr. In Athens, the show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12-45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 2107.282.333, www.megaron.gr

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 