Leonidas Kavakos | Mini-Tour | March 8 & 13-15

Acclaimed Greek conductor and violinist Leonidas Kavakos is lending his significant talents to his erstwhile ensemble, the Athens State Orchestra, for a mini-tour of Greece. The tour starts at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, March 8, with a program comprising Mozart's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra No 3 and Brahms' First Symphony. The next stop is Ioannina's Municipal Theater, then Veria's Municipal Cultural Center and, lastly, Trikala's Cultural Center, on March 13, 14 and 15 respectively. For more about the last three appearances, visit the orchestra's website at www.koa.gr. In Athens, the show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 12-45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 2107.282.333, www.megaron.gr