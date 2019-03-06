Le Nozze di Figaro | Athens | March & April

The first of Mozart’s three operas, with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, returns to the Greek National Opera in a new production at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). Directed by Alexandros Efklidis, the GNO's “Le Nozze di Figaro” stars Dimitris Tiliakos and Dionysios Sourbis alternately as Count Almaviva, Maria Mitsopoulou and Myrsini Margariti as the countess, Vassiliki Karayanni and Chrissa Maliamani as Susanna, and Panajotis Iconomou and Yannis Selitsaniotis as the wily Figaro who manages to get his beloved out of the clutches of her lustful employer. Shows take place on March 23, 27, 29 and 31, and on April 12, 14, 17 and 20. Performances begin at 7.30 p.m., except on Sunday when the starting time is 6.30 p.m. For reservations and information, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 213.088.5700, www.snfcc.org