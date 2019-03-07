Filming in central Athens to disrupt traffic on Sunday

Greek police on Thursday announced it will temporarily shut off some streets in central Athens on Sunday (March 10) due to a movie filming in the area.



Residents will not be allowed to stop, park or drive through Syntagma square, Vasileos Georgiou avenue for its full length, and Stadiou street in the section between Amerikis street and Syntagma square between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The police statement did not reveal the name of the movie being filmed.