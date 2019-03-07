BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

E-shopping revenues seen rising in 2019

TAGS: Retail

The total revenue of e-commerce in Greece in 2019 is expected to reach 4 billion euros against last year’s 3.7 billion, according to the Greek e-Commerce Association (GRECA).

More than 7,000 businesses in Greece have digital outlets and online users are estimated at 3.8 million, the association’s president Katerina Fraidaki told a press conference in Athens on Wednesday.

About 85 percent of shoppers make 80 percent of their online purchases from Greek e-shops, while 54 percent of online payments are cash on delivery.

[Xinhua]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 