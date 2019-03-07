E-shopping revenues seen rising in 2019

The total revenue of e-commerce in Greece in 2019 is expected to reach 4 billion euros against last year’s 3.7 billion, according to the Greek e-Commerce Association (GRECA).



More than 7,000 businesses in Greece have digital outlets and online users are estimated at 3.8 million, the association’s president Katerina Fraidaki told a press conference in Athens on Wednesday.



About 85 percent of shoppers make 80 percent of their online purchases from Greek e-shops, while 54 percent of online payments are cash on delivery.



[Xinhua]