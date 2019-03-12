BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Retailer Jumbo 6-month profit rises 9 percent

Greek retailer Jumbo on Tuesday posted a 9 percent rise in net profit for the six months to December 2018, thanks to strong growth in foreign countries.

Jumbo said net profit came in at 98.7 million euros ($111.23 million), up from 90.4 million euros in the same period a year ago. The retailer said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.19 euros a share.

Six-month group sales rose 7.6 percent to 476.8 million euros. Jumbo operates 51 stores in Greece and another 26 stores in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus. 

