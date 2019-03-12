SYRIZA announces first batch of MEP candidates

SYRIZA incumbents have announced their first batch of candidates ahead of European Parliament elections in May.



Apart from current MEPs Dimitris Papadimoulis, Konstantina Kouneva and Stelios Kouloglou, the list features another 13 names, including academics



Dimitris Ploumpidis, professor of psychiatry at Athens University, and Theodosis Pelegrinis, a former rector at Athens University who has served as deputy education minister.



Other former government cadres that will run include Yiannis Mouzalas, who handled the migration portfolio until 2018, and former deputy health minister Fotini Skopouli.



Representing minority rights are the president of the Greek Forum of Refugees, Yonous Muhammadi, an Afghan national who was granted political asylum in Greece in 2004, and Mustafa Ufuk, a lawyer and member of the country’s Muslim minority.



The rest of the candidates are graphic designer Myrsini Loizou, Kostas Arvanitis, journalist at state-run broadcaster ERT, legal expert Anna Theodorou Papadimitriou Tsatsou, disability activist Giorgos Christakis, Ioanna Kontouli, a former member of the Ecologist Greens, and Italy-based activist Olga Nassi.