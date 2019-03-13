Hong Kong court clears Greek model of drug smuggling

A 21-year-old Greek model who was arrested in Hong Kong in 2017 on charges of trying to smuggle 2.6 kilos of cocaine into the territory was unanimously acquitted on Wednesday by a high court.

Eirini Melissaropoulou was reportedly released on Wednesday and was to catch a flight back to Greece.

In her defense, she claimed that she was not aware that there was a hidden pocket sewn into her backpack containing the cocaine and that she had been framed by a Romanian friend with whom she traveled to Hong Kong via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia.