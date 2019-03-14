Alicia Olatuja | Athens | March 15-18

Missouri-born jazz, soul, gospel and pop opera singer Alicia Olatuja takes the stage at the Half Note from Friday, March 15, through Monday, March 18, with a show of career highlights as well as tracks from her latest album, “Intuition: Songs from the Minds of Women,” which includes original songs as well as others by the likes of Sade, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman and Linda Creed. She is joined by Robert Mitchell on piano, Kevin Glasgow on bass and Asaf Sirkis on drums. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros, and can be booked online at www.viva.gr or by phone at the club.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310