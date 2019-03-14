ATHEX: Benchmark ascends to six-month high

Stock prices continued their advance on Thursday at Athinon Avenue as buying interest remained strong, helping the market’s main index register a six-month high, while turnover climbed to its highest in eight sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 719.90 points, adding 1.37 percent to Wednesday’s 710.19 points after its third straight day of growth. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.17 percent to 1,873.90 points.

The banks index improved 3.60 percent, with National jumping 5.16 percent, Alpha earning 4.78 percent, Piraeus climbing 1.65 percent and Eurobank increasing 1.23 percent.



Hellenic Exchanges ascended 2.98 percent, OTE telecom collected 2.70 percent, Viohalco rose 2.48 percent and Aegean Air gained 2.46 percent. On the other hand Motor Oil declined 2.51 percent and Jumbo conceded 1.08 percent.

In total 67 stocks reported gains, 19 suffered losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 61.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index added 1.53 percent to 63.67 points.