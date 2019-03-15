Turkish jets violate Greek airspace

A pair of Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace on Friday morning, flying over the island cluster of Oinousses in the eastern Aegean.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the two F-16s made their first passage over the small islets shortly after at 10 a.m., flying at an altitude of 25,000 feet.



They returned a couple of minutes later to pass over the islet of Panagia, at 18,000 feet.